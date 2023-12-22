“I don’t think this is going to cause them to pivot” - MLB analyst doesn't foresee Mets pursuing big targets after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The announcement of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's twelve-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers had wide implications. With the hottest pitcher of the 2023 free agency class now dealt with, teams can continue to go about making standard offseason moves.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers" - Talkin' Baseball

For one team, however, life without Yamamoto may be slightly more difficult for one team than others. Due to their billionaire owner Steve Cohen's willingness to write some truly monstrous checks, many expected the New York Mets to make a competitive case to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The 25-year old Japanese star has won three MVP Awards in Japan, and boasts a career 1.82 ERA. As such, teams were lining up for a chance to ink him. However, despite all the financial resources at their disposal, the Mets held back and ultimately let the Los Angeles Dodgers walk in and snatch him up.

"What's next for the Mets and Yankees following Yoshinobu Yamamoto's decision to join the Dodgers? @Feinsand | @MLBNHotStove" - MLB Network

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, analyst Mark Feinsand discussed the strategy for the New York Mets going forward. According to Feinsand, failing to ink Yamamoto will not cause the team to "pivot" towards pursuing other big pitching free agents like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

Feinsand's point is backed up by recent events in Mets' team history. Last year, the team brought Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to town. Despite dropping $86 million per season on the two aged arms, the Mets shipped them both out at last year's trade deadline, owing to both the team's position in the standings as well as the pitching performances from both arms.

As Mark Feinsand pointed out, inking the 25-year old Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a long-term deal would have secured eight to twelve years of his pitching excellence. That kind of longevity simply does not exist in other pitchers on the current free agent market.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto age and talent would have made him perfect for Mets

In addition to waving goodbye to Verlander and Scherzer, the Mets have also parted ways with Carlos Carrasco, Adam Ottavino, and John Curtiss. As such, their entire pitching core is in need of a reboot.

With Yamamoto, the Mets could have had a true franchise player. Alas, it's back to the strategy room once more for Cohen, David Stearns, and the entire Mets office.

