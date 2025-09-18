  • home icon
  "I don't have time!" - Mets' Pete Alonso shuts down trade rumors with bold no-nonsense reply

“I don’t have time!” - Mets’ Pete Alonso shuts down trade rumors with bold no-nonsense reply

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 18, 2025 06:17 GMT
New York Mets v Washington Nationals - Source: Getty
Pete Alonso is expected to head into free agency in the 2025 offseason (Source: Getty Images)

Pete Alonso signed a two-year $54 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason, but it was well short of what he expected to get. The 'Polar Bear' has an opt-out option after the current season and is expected to take that, considering he has looked for a longer-term deal.

Alonso and the Mets' deadlock was a major talking point last season. The Mets were unwilling to sign him long-term for a lot of value considering his limited defensive duties as a first baseman.

On Wednesday, Pete Alonso was questioned about his future by SNY. He refused to engage in any discussion at this current juncture.

"Potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust," Alonso said. "It doesn't matter. 'This could potentially be Pete Alonso's last at-bat as a Met,' how many times did people say that [last year]? Let's pump the brakes on that."
Alonso was offered a seven-year $158 million contract two years ago, which covered $137.5 million for six free agency years with an option for the seventh. He refused that before rejecting multiple contracts last year, including a three-year $71 million deal.

Now with the Mets currently in a postseason spot, they need Alonso to be locked in, as does he.

"The people asking me are thinking about it more than I am, even when I'm going through it," Alonso added. "I've got a job to do today, I can't think about hypotheticals - I don't have time! I've got to get my foot down and be ready to hit a 100 MPH fastball today. All of that stuff is meaningless - to me, at least."
Pete Alonso confirmed to decline player option out by MLB writer

Sports Illustrated's Jackson Roberts, in his latest list of predictions for the 2026 free agency class, noted that the 30-year-old will take his opt-out clause in hopes of a longer contract.

"There's little doubt that Alonso will decline his $24 million player option, but now that there's no qualifying offer attached to him, there could be more suitors than there were last winter," Roberts wrote.
"It's very tempting to pick the Seattle Mariners or even a rogue option like the Los Angeles Angels, but Alonso wants to be in New York, so all the Mets have to do is match bids."

Alonso earned $30 million in 2025, including his signing bonus, which leaves him with a similar contract to the one he had in 2023 to get around the $200 million mark.

