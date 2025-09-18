“I don’t have time!” - Mets’ Pete Alonso shuts down trade rumors with bold no-nonsense reply

Pete Alonso signed a two-year $54 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason, but it was well short of what he expected to get. The 'Polar Bear' has an opt-out option after the current season and is expected to take that, considering he has looked for a longer-term deal.Alonso and the Mets' deadlock was a major talking point last season. The Mets were unwilling to sign him long-term for a lot of value considering his limited defensive duties as a first baseman.On Wednesday, Pete Alonso was questioned about his future by SNY. He refused to engage in any discussion at this current juncture.&quot;Potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust,&quot; Alonso said. &quot;It doesn't matter. 'This could potentially be Pete Alonso's last at-bat as a Met,' how many times did people say that [last year]? Let's pump the brakes on that.&quot;Alonso was offered a seven-year $158 million contract two years ago, which covered $137.5 million for six free agency years with an option for the seventh. He refused that before rejecting multiple contracts last year, including a three-year $71 million deal.Now with the Mets currently in a postseason spot, they need Alonso to be locked in, as does he.&quot;The people asking me are thinking about it more than I am, even when I'm going through it,&quot; Alonso added. &quot;I've got a job to do today, I can't think about hypotheticals - I don't have time! I've got to get my foot down and be ready to hit a 100 MPH fastball today. All of that stuff is meaningless - to me, at least.&quot;Pete Alonso confirmed to decline player option out by MLB writerSports Illustrated's Jackson Roberts, in his latest list of predictions for the 2026 free agency class, noted that the 30-year-old will take his opt-out clause in hopes of a longer contract.&quot;There's little doubt that Alonso will decline his $24 million player option, but now that there's no qualifying offer attached to him, there could be more suitors than there were last winter,&quot; Roberts wrote.&quot;It's very tempting to pick the Seattle Mariners or even a rogue option like the Los Angeles Angels, but Alonso wants to be in New York, so all the Mets have to do is match bids.&quot;Alonso earned $30 million in 2025, including his signing bonus, which leaves him with a similar contract to the one he had in 2023 to get around the $200 million mark.