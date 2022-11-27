In July 202, New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter opened up about a number of topics in an exclusive TIME interview. Among this, Jeter also spoke about the likelihood of his former teammate Alex Rodriguez being enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

When the interviewer asked Derek whether Alex deserves to be in the prestigious Hall Of Fame, Derek chose to respond diplomatically.

Reporter:

"Should Alex be in the Hall of Fame?"

Derek Jeter:

"I don’t vote. I don’t vote so I think it’s, time will tell."

The debate over Rodriguez's entry into Cooperstown has always been a burning topic ever since he was tied to the PED scandal in 2014.

4 months after Derek Jeter's TIME interview, Alex Rodriguez's name is on the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

New York Yankees Photo Day

For the first time in 2022, Alex Rodriguez was nominated for the Hall of Fame, which caused a lot of controversies. He went on to get 34.3% of the Baseball Writers Association of America's vote, leading to rejection. In order to be elected, players must receive a minimum of 75%.

Alex is included on the 2023 HOF ballot for the second time after being rejected last year.

The success that Alex Rodriguez has achieved in MLB puts him among the best players of his generation. However, it appears that a sizable proportion of voters from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America won't even look him up because of his PED history.

Like Jeter, we too feel, "Only time will tell."

