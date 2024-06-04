"I don’t want you misgendering me" - Tommy Pham reacts to fan calling him a 'sissy lib' for his onfield antiques vs. Brewers

Tommy Pham has been in the MLB spotlight after his home plate collision with William Contreras while playing against the Brewers. Pham and Contreras had a heated argument over the play, but eventually things settled down and the Brewers won the game.

However, Pham's postgame interview garnered attention after his bold statement. Pham seemed furious after the whole incident on the field. The veteran slugger gathered criticism from many following his statement.

"There is a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason beacuse I am prepared to f*** somebody up," Tommy Pham said.

Reacting to his statement, one MLB fan called out Pham, saying that he is a certified 'sissy lib.'

It turns out that Pham noticed the fan's post and reacted with another statement that also seemed bold.

"I’m actually a black republican, welfare wasn’t getting my family anywhere and be careful I don’t want you misgendering me," Pham wrote.

Pham's response gathered more attention again, as some fans condemned him for his statement. MLB fans continued to vent their frustration against the White Sox center fielder.

William Contreras downplays Tommy Pham's argument

The Brewers catcher William Contreras seemed unaware of Tommy Pham's words. Contreras was celebrating after getting Pham out at home plate and he was more focused on the team winning the game.

“I really wasn’t paying attention to what he had to say. I didn’t know what he was saying in my direction,” Contreras said in a postgame interview.

Pham, on the other hand, reacted differently to the situation. Pham was furious about being out and seemed to have taken it out on Contreras. His postgame interview is what stirred a lot of controversy.

“The third-base coach sends you, you’ve got to go. I’m nailed out at home by a mile. I’m going to the dugout. I hear the tough guy with all the hoorahs. I never start anything, but I’ll be prepared to finish it,” Pham said.

With the current situation, Pham seems to be in the wrong, as many MLB fans believe. Pham's anger was looked down on as several thought it to be unnecessary. Additionally, Contreras was merely making a play to get the hitter out.

