"I would expect they are not done" - MLB analyst believes Chicago to continue shopping despite Shota Imanaga's addition

The Chicago Cubs have been active lately this offseason. They onboarded Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga to a four-year, $53 million deal. The Cubs president, Jed Hoyer, recently said the team is in the ‘4th or 5th innings’ of their offseason.

“They could still even sign a couple of free agents. So, I'm interested to see what they are going to do here, but I would expect that indeed they are not done,” said Ken Rosenthal to the Foul Territory.

This certainly means that there is more to come for the Cubs this offseason and MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal agrees. In a recent Foul Territory interview, Rosenthal said that the Cubs still need a left-handed hitter, even after getting Michael Busch.

The Cubs got their hands on Busch and Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, giving up Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope.

Rosenthal said that the club still needs a left-handed hitter and Cody Bellinger is the perfect fit for them.

“They still need another left-handed hitter, even after getting Michael Busch. That was an interesting trade,” said Ken Rosenthal in the interview. "Bellinger is the most obvious fit for them, whether it happens or not.”

Bellinger rejected the Cubs’ one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer, which they extended for the 2024 season in November 2023.

Ken Rosenthal doubts that Imanaga can fill in for Stroman’s absence

The MLB analyst also showed uncertainty about the absence of Marcus Stroman and whether Imanaga could compensate for the loss in his role. Stroman agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract with the New York Yankees on January 11, 2024.

“Yes, they are replacing Stroman, who knows if Imanaga will be what Stroman was for them last year," Rosenthal said. "You probably have to bet against it at least first half of the season when Stroman was an All-Star.”

Stroman had been with the Cubs for the past two seasons, finishing with a 10-9 record and a 3.95 ERA last season and was regarded as one of the top pitchers in the first half. He was offered a third-year deal by the Cubs, but he elected to opt out and pursue free agency instead.

