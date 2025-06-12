"I didn't expect that" - Aaron Judge reveals challenges of raising daughter Nora with wife Samantha

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge recently became a father this year. The multi-time American League MVP and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their first child, Nora Jane, on January 27.
In an interview with MLB beat writer Bryan Hoch, the Yankee captain divulged the hurdles he had to face being a first-time dad.
"The first four months, I think it’s just the amount of time you’ve got to change the diapers; that’s the biggest thing. I really didn’t expect that,” the superstar said.
Judge revealed that the diapers gave him the biggest surprise and challenge when dealing with Nora. Nonetheless, he added that he enjoys the chores of being a father, especially if it brings comfort to his daughter and wife.
“I love doing it all. Especially if it helps [Nora], or helps my wife.”
The reigning MVP also shared what his schedule is at home during game days and days off.
“I’ll wake up, go downstairs with her, just kind of hang out. I’ll feed her; my wife will feed her. Really, it’s just me holding her, walking around the apartment. It’s nothing too crazy. We’re pretty chill before game days.”
“Off-days, we’ll kind of get after it a little bit — go around, go to the park, do something cool. If it’s an earlier game, we’ll get a chance to play, do some things like ‘tummy time’ that are important. So, things like that.”
Aaron Judge admits the secret to being centered
In the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, being the captain of the most successful franchise in MLB history can be quite a daunting task. However, superstar Aaron Judge remains even-keeled due to a very special reason.
"[Nora] definitely calms me,” Judge said. “She’s a calming presence, which is pretty wild. You almost fall asleep when you’re holding her," he added.
The captain divulged that his daughter, Nora, keeps him centered despite the pressure of playing for the Yankees.
It certainly seems to be working as the 33-year-old leads MLB in hitting, with a .394/.490/.779 line and a 1.269 OPS. He also leads the majors in hits with 98 and the American League in RBIs at 59.