"I feel dangerous" - Aaron Judge's teammate fires warning shot with offseason adjustments

Aaron Judge's Spring Training teammate Spencer Jones is angling for some time in the MLB soon. He is the New York Yankees' top prospect excluding Jasson Dominguez, who is currently expected to make the roster and be a starter by Opening Day.

Either way, right now, left field is not solidified. It's expected to be Dominguez's spot, but Jones is a natural corner outfielder and Dominguez is not. Jones could star in spring, and he's been making some adjustments to his swing that made him feel good.

Jones had a simple warning for the rest of the MLB:

“I feel dangerous."

Those swing adjustments had the Yankees prospect learning more about how he needs to hit the ball:

“My biggest takeaway was, when I hit the ball, good things happen. And when I hit the ball in the air, better things happen.”

The slugger said that his biggest adjustment has been deciding to swing and making sure everything moves in one piece. He admitted he had issues last year with too much slack in his swing and it would sap some of his power.

This year, he doesn't envision those problems hampering his swing. Jones feels like that's bad news for the rest of baseball if he and Judge get into a lineup together.

Spencer Jones reveals how he's watching Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is 6-foot-7, making him a little bit of an anomaly. One of the biggest things scouts were worried about was him having holes in his swing, a typical struggle for big hitters.

Spencer Jones is soaking up information (Imagn)

That hasn't been the case for Judge, and Spencer Jones is the same height. He could learn a lot from Judge regardless, but especially because they're similarly framed.

Via MLB, Jones said he's been keeping a close eye on Judge:

“There’s certain things that he does really well in the outfield and with his approach that I can apply. The guy is an MVP. It would be dumb for me not to try to learn from him a little bit.”

For now, Judge and Jones are teammates. In April, they may not be, so Jones is taking his chances to learn while he can.

