It is no surprise that model Kate Upton puts fitness as one of the most important things on her daily schedule. She regularly posts clips from her workout sessions on her social media, inspiring all her fans, with the latest addition being a short video from her aerial yoga session.

As a model, Upton's paramount attention goes to fitness. One of the routines in her workout therapy is aerial yoga. She has in the past shared clips of her being randomly suspended from the sling-like hammock and emulating an aerial yoga pose.

The 31-year-old posted a similar clip recently on Instagram where she was hanging almost vertically upside down from the sling before she got back up and completed the maneuver and ended with a performer-like pose. Upton captioned the post with "Kate du Soleil," which was a play on the "Cirque du soleil," a phrase that means "Circus of the Sun."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quite impressed by her efforts as they took to the comments section to praise her.

Instagram comments from Kate Upton's post

What does aerial yoga mean for Kate Upton's health?

Aerial yoga is highly beneficial for the model celebrity as a 50-minute session can generate the same effects as a low to moderate-intensity workout. Some surveys have concluded that people who regularly do aerial yoga have chances for increased muscle mass and decreased fat over six weeks.

Even though Kate Upton might be a regular at aerial yoga by now, she has effortlessly passed the test of making it look easy to the eye. This must have come after hours of training. She is sure to keep inspiring thousands of her fans through such moments from her daily routine.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.