"I feel like we're not close to where we want to be” - Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor discusses offensive issues with the clubhouse

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor didn’t mince words when discussing the team’s offensive performance, expressing his belief that they still have a long way to go to reach their full potential.

Expand Tweet

In a full game interview following the Mets’ 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Puerto Rican talked about the team’s scoring problems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lindor had a great offensive game, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs.

"I feel like we’re not close to where we want to be or where we should be [...] It’s going to continue to grow and get better day in and day out" - Francisco Lindor.

Despite Francisco Lindor’s impressive individual performance, which included a 5-for-4 outing at the plate, he remains focused on the collective improvement of the team’s offensive output.

Lindor’s two home runs in the game marked a significant milestone for him, as it was his first multi-homer game of the season, highlighting his potential to ignite the Mets’ offense.

The New York Mets needed a win against the San Francisco Giants to avoid a sweep

Throughout the game, Lindor demonstrated his power at the plate, driving in key runs and providing much-needed offensive firepower for the New York Mets. His offensive outburst was a welcome sight for a team that has struggled to consistently produce runs this season.

Lindor’s assessment of the Mets’ offensive performance reflects a sense of urgency and the team’s eagerness to improve and take their game to the next level. The Mets will need Lindor’s leadership and drive to get better if they want to fight at the highest level.

With Lindor leading the charge, the Mets will look to build on their recent success and continue to work towards reaching their full potential.

Lindor’s words serve as a reminder that the Mets still have a long way to go to reach what fans have been expecting of the franchise, as they sit third in the National League East with a 13-11 record in the 2024 MLB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback