"I feel like I’m an airport controller"- Super agent Scott Boras turns to aviation to explain slow free agency of star-studded clientele

After a long wait, MLB super agent Scott Boras reunited Cody Bellinger with the Cubs. Yet, several of his top-tier unsigned free agents are waiting for a team. Spring training has begun, and it's high time for his clients to strike a deal.

Boras compared his situation to aviation, saying he feels like an airport controller trying to land these players.

"I feel like I’m an airport controller trying to land these planes." Scott Boras told USA TODAY Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blake Snell, one of the top pitchers from last season and two-time Cy Young Award Winner, has yet to make it to spring training. World Series winner Jordan Montgomery follows Snell as both top-end pitchers still remain on the free-agent market.

Those are not all of Boras' clients, as outfielder Tommy Pham, MVP Joey Votto, Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman, and J.D. Martinez also remain on the list. While Boras waits for better offers, the clock is ticking with the MLB regular season fast approaching.

Scott Boras believes clubs have plenty of money to spend

Scott Boras believes that clubs have plenty of money to spend but they are not pursuing competitiveness like before. He further said that the market has been stagnant.

"It’s not that they don’t have the ability to pay, but their choice to regress on their payrolls," Boras said.

The agent stated that he is open to both long-term and short-term deals that come their way. According to Boras, none of his agents are looking for something beyond the market value but teams are yet to come forward with such offers.

With Bellinger returning to the Cubs, one can expect the market to pick up pace and have most free agents back on team rosters again. Although Boras is currently holding out for the better offers, his clientele might have to cut down on their expectations if they are to land on teams by March 28 (beginning of the new MLB season).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.