"I have a feeling he'll be big in the postseason" "Mike Trout is Mike Trout" - Fans react to Mike Trout hitting 9 home runs in 16 games after former MVP lifts himself out of worst slump of his career

Mike Trout is back on track for the Los Angeles Angels after one of the worst slumps of his career. He is once again proving that nobody can ever count him out.

"Since Mike Trout ended his career worst 0-for-26 slide he is 19-for-55 (.346) with nine home runs and a 1.382 OPS in 16 games" - Talkin' Baseball

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are playing host to the Seattle Mariners this week. Fans have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about Mike Trout coming to bat again in a big way.

When Trout is swinging the bat properly, the LA Angels are bound to win a few ballgames.

The Los Angeles Angels are still in third place in the American League West after a 14-game losing streak that began in April. Even though they started the season leading the division, they now find themselves 11.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

All eyes are on Mike Trout. He has been the Angels' franchise player for more than a decade. Trout recently signed an extension that will keep him around until the early 2030s for about $341 million.

Last weekend in Seattle, Trout hit four game-winning home runs. It was an MLB record for most consecutive game-winning blasts. Many thought that the Los Angeles Angels may have turned the corner.

During the Angels' sorry streak this past month, Trout went on a 0-for-26 slide. In a series against the Phillies in early June, Trout did not register a single hit for the first time in a series in his career.

Since the poor streak, Trout has really turned it on. Going back to the afforementioned series with Seattle, Trout has registered nine hits in his past 16 plate appearances.

The stretch had Trout batting .346 with a whopping nine home runs and 17 RBIs. As the Angels have not made the postseason since 2014, Angels fans are increasingly looking for Trout to bestow some playoff success on the team.

Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will kick off a series against the Chicago White Sox at home this week. Trout and company will be seeking to keep the good times rolling against Tony La Russa's AL Central club.

