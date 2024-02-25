"I fell asleep in the sun" - Alex Rodriguez calls for 'calm' spilling the beans on Yankees icon's tanned look

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez recently grabbed the attention of fans across the country in an apperance during a Minnesota Timberwolves game, looking considerably more tanned than usual. The former slugger continues to be a popular figure among MLB fans as a broadcaster as well as an active social media figure. After recieving multiple comments from fans about his tan, Rodriguez explained the story behind the change in a video which he uploaded through his X(formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

Alex Rodriguez started his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994 and quickly established himself as one of the best hitters in the league. He then went on to join the Texas Rangers for a few years, where he won his first AL MVP. However, he is most remembered for his time with the New York Yankees, where he became an icon, winning the World Series in 2009 and picking up two more AL MVPs.

Despite ending his playing career with the Yankees in 2016, Rodriguez has remained a popular figure in the MLB world. He started a second career as a TV broadcaster and analyst, which led to his continued presence in households across the country. Recently, he has also been very active on social media, using the platfrom to share wellness tips and life advice with fans. When a recent appearance in the Timberwolves game resulted in comments about his tan, Rodriguez explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I went on vacation and I fell asleep in the sun. So everybody calm down."

Expand Tweet

Former temmate CC Sabathia believes that the Yankees should reitre Alex Rodriguez's jersey number

In a recent appearance on WFAN Radio's "Evan & Tiki", former New York Yankees star CC Sabathia had high praise for his then teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

While A-Rod boasts impressive numbers over his illustrious MLB career, much of that has been soiled by accusations of PED use. However, Sabathia called Rodriguez one of the smartest baseball players he has ever played with, and that the Yankees should retire his No. 13 jersey in recognition of his career. He said:

"I think people hear stories and try to villainize him, but Alex is a good dude. In a team setting, he does well.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.