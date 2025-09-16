"I felt awful" - Ken Rosenthal breaks silence with apology to Brewers photographer after massive backlash 

MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal has been in the headlines for his postgame antics over the weekend. The veteran reporter was involved in an accidental collision with a photographer on the sidelines after the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Ad

Following the Brewers' walk-off win over the Cardinals, Rosenthal was interviewing Andruw Monasterio, who delivered the winning hit in the 10th inning. As Monasterio's Brewers teammates poured the Gatorade bucket on him, Rosenthal stepped back and collided with photographer Scott Paulus, knocking him to the ground.

Rosenthal seemingly stared down Paulus and didn't help the Brewers' team photographer. His actions drew criticism from MLB fans and Rosenthal apologized on "Foul Territory" podcast on Monday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I looked at the video, when I saw this, I was surprised at how upset I appeared,” Rosenthal said. “I was more confused than anything.Now, I had to continue the interview. We were live, folks, on national television, couldn’t stop. And, that said, I felt awful about what happened.”

The veteran journalist said he apologized to Paulus for not helping him get up to his feet after the collision.

Ad

“Afterward, I went up to Scott, whom I’ve worked with in pits before over the years, and I apologized, and I apologized profusely because, let’s face it, I don’t think that you ever expect knocking someone down is going to happen in any particular situation."

Brewers photographer clears the air on viral collision with Ken Rosenthal

Scott Paulus, who was left on the ground after the collision with Ken Rosenthal, cleared the air on the incident during an appearance on "Drew & KB on Milwaukee 97.3."

Ad

“We’re all good,” Paulus said. “You’re good, Ken. Thanks a lot. We spoke after the game. We’re all good. Everything worked out fine.”

While Paulus accepted Rosenthal's apology, the Brewers photographer also admitted that these incidents are part of the job, especially after the Brewers' thrilling win.

“If you don’t go through those types of celebrations without some sort of kerfuffle, it’s on you,” he said. “It just happens.”

Although Paulus was involved in a pitchside accident, his team has been on a record-breaking run in the second half, becoming the first team to seal a playoffs spot this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More