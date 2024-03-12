"I felt a lot of pride and excitement" - Tyler Glasnow admits Opening Day starting role 'means everything' for Dodgers ace

Los Angeles Dodgers have named newly-acquired ace Tyler Glasnow as their starter for Opening Day, and the pitcher has opened up on how much that means to him. The 30-year-old was traded to LA by the Tampa Bay Rays in December, after which he signed a five-year extension with his new team. The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres in the first game of the regular season in South Korea, and Glasnow has expressed his pride and excitement after the announcement.

Tyler Glasnow was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016. After two years of making it in and out of the Pirates rotation, the left-handed pitcher was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. After a slow start to life in Tampa Bay, he eventually settled into the rotation and established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league.

After attracting strong interest from several teams in the league, Glasnow was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Johnny DeLuca, and agreed to a five-year, $136.5 million extension. He was brought in to lead the rotation this season, and that is exactly what he has the chance to do. When asked about what it means to him, Glasnow said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It means everything... When they told me I was the Opening Day starter I definitely felt a lot of pride and excitement."

Expand Tweet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto to follow Tyler Glasnow as Game 2 starter

Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their 2024 MLB season with a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres in South Korea, and two of their most exciting starters are set for starts.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Glasnow has been named the starter for the first game, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow him in the second. There are high expectations for the two pitchers, both of whom were signed this winter. While they have had a positive spring training, it remains to be seen how they will do once the regular season begins.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.