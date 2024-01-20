“I felt really fortunate” - When Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy expressed gratitude after impacting lives with charity during the pandemic

While New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is known for his tenacity and competitiveness on the field, he has shown plenty of class off the field as well.

Over his illustrious career, the right-handed pitcher and his wife, Amy, have been active in giving back to the community in several charitable endeavors. In an interview last year, Cole opened up about the foundation he started with his wife after moving to New York and how it has affected him over the years.

Coupled with his desire to help his community (particularly children), the MLB star hosted the "Uncork for a Cause" charity event during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The event involved exotic wines, with the proceeds going to various philanthropic groups. Cole and his wife hosted the event three times over the years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After signing for the Yankees in 2020, Cole and Amy decided to do more for the community in the long run and formed the Gerrit and Amy Cole foundation, with his wife as the president.

While they helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic initially, the mission of the foundation was to help children around the coutntry get proper education and nutrition. They first made an impact during the pandemic but has since helped school children in New York in several ways.

Speaking about the foundation in 2023, Gerrit Cole said:

“I felt really fortunate and grateful to be able to help out people in our communities, especially in New York with COVID, and just being able to watch that evolve over the last couple years … has been really awesome and really rewarding.”

Expand Tweet

Marcus Stroman full of praise for Gerrit Cole ahead of Spring Training

MLB catchers and pitchers will soon report for Spring Training. Latest New York Yankees addition Marcus Stroman expressed his excitement in playing with his new teammates.

Expand Tweet

Stroman spoke about his respect for Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the lineup and also expressed his excitement with the new Yankees rotation.

Led by Gerrit Cole, the addition of Stroman makes their rotation one of the most lethal in MLB, and fans will be eager to see how they get along this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.