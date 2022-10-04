"I was having fun in Mexico, I didn't know I was pregnant" - Throwback to the time when Hannah Jeter was clueless about her pregnancy while posing for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

MLB legend Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah Jeter, said in an interview in February 2017 with “People” magazine that she had no clue about her pregnancy while she was shooting for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

"I was having fun in Mexico, I didn't know I was pregnant.”

When asked about how she felt after getting to know about the pregnancy, Hannah said:

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I figured that much that this would be the next chapter in our lives after getting married. I am really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff.”

WATCH:

Hannah is a supermodel and featured in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2015.

"Hannah Davis Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015" – Swimsuit Models

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter met in 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

Derek and Hannah Jeter share three daughters

The couple currently live in Miami with their three daughters Bella, Story and River.

In 2019, Derek Jeter told "US Weekly" that raising children was "wonderful" and that he felt "fortunate" to have two such lovely daughters at the time:

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Jeter continues to post adorable pictures with his daughters on social media.

"HELP!!!" - Derek Jeter

Hannah and her daughters attended Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction in September 2021.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Derek Jeter acknowledged Hannah Jeter and the kids in his speech.

“I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," he continued. "I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

Throughout his career, Jeter was essential to the New York Yankees' success.

He was recently recognized by the Yankees during his Hall of Fame induction tribute night.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter made 14 All-Star appearances and won five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards. Additionally, he won the World Series five times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far