"I get to be around the family" - Josh Donaldson looks at the bright side in emotional farewell after announcing retirement

Josh Donaldson recently announced his retirement after a long 13-year career. Although the former MVP was ready to play for another year, injuries have gotten the better of him, forcing him to call it quits.

The 38-year-old called it one of the saddest days in his life. He spoke about the feeling of no longer being able to go out there and play the game he loves and how tough it is going to be for him.

Donaldson announced his retirement on “The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey” podcast(From 02:37 onwards).

"I've dedicated my entire life around, It's sad because I'll be not able to go out there and play the game that I love," Josh Donaldson said.

While retirement is not easy for everyone, Donaldson chose to look at the bright side of his emotional farewell.

"I get to be around the family and kind of take that next chapter in life,” he continued.

Josh Donaldson's respectable MLB journey

While the last couple of seasons might not have ended well, Josh Donaldson had a respectable MLB journey. He was a three-time All-Star and the 2015 American League MVP.

He began his career with the Oakland Athletics and made his first All-Star appearance in 2014. After his successful stint with the A's, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Donaldson's incredible hitting prowess was widely appreciated, giving him the title "The Bringer of Rain." He was named the American League MVP after a stellar 2015 season where he notched up 122 runs and 41 home runs. He joined George Bell, the only Blue Jay to win the MVP title then.

2015 was one of the best years for the star as he also won his first Silver Slugger Award. The veteran continued to perform at his best, after which he was traded to Cleveland in 2018, formerly known as the Cleveland Indians.

It was in 2018 that Donaldson's baseball journey started being marred by injuries. Towards the tail-end of his career, he played for four other teams: the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers.

