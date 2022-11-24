Aaron Judge, who is presently in San Francisco, previously visited with the San Francisco Giants and heard a recruitment pitch from veteran and former LA Dodgers player Joc Pederson.

In a video published by MLB Network, Judge, who grew up in Northern California supporting the Giants, was seen in San Francisco on Monday night. Joc Pederson, a 30-year-old outfielder, posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday night pleading for the American League MVP to sign with the Giants. Here is what he wrote in the accompanying image:

“'I got 99 problems … winning ain’t one. We’re ready when you are @thejudge44,' Pederson wrote, referring to Judge’s jersey number and the famous Jay-Z song “99 Problems.” - SF Giants on NBCS

Former Dodger Pederson included a photoshop of the slugger wearing an orange and black Giants shirt in the post, which attracted a lot of support from ardent San Francisco supporters.

Will Aaron Judge return to the Bay Area in 2023? Joc Pederson has added fuel to the flames

The conflict around Aaron Judge's contract is still ongoing. The discussion about whether Judge should remain has been sparked by Pederson's most recent Instagram post.

- @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove "I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants." "I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants."- @jonmorosi | #MLBNHotStove https://t.co/tPgPMfmDug

"I'm told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants." -@jonmorosi| #MLBNHotStove – MLB Network

Judge is without a doubt the most sought-after player among those vying for free agency this year. He nearly won the Triple Crown and led the league in practically every significant offensive metric.

Championship Series - New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros - Game 1.

Judge surpassed Roger Maris, a fellow Yankee who held the AL single-season home run mark since 1961. In addition to his 62 home runs, Judge also collected 177 hits, 131 RBIs and 133 runs.

Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. 61 years since 61.Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books. https://t.co/1V4Gums34C

"61 years since 61. Aaron Judge has written his name alongside Roger Maris in baseball's record books."– New York Yankees

The Dodgers selected Pederson in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB draft. He participated in the 2013 World Baseball Classic for the Israeli national baseball team as a result of his Jewish ancestry.

By the end of the 2013 season, Baseball America had him as the top prospect for the Dodgers. After hitting 30 home runs and stealing 30 bases in 2014, he was voted the Pacific Coast League's (PCL) Most Valuable Player. That September, he made his major league debut.

After the 2021–22 lockout, Pederson signed a one-year deal with his hometown San Francisco Giants and participated in the second All-Star Game of his professional career. Pederson made a commitment to represent Team Israel in the March 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.

