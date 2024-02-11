"I got your back" - Dodgers star Miguel Rojas leaves heartwarming welcome note for Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of Spring Training

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined his fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Apart from the $50 million signing bonus, both parties agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal.

With spring training almost upon us, it's time for fans and teammates to see first glimpses of the highly sought-after pitcher of this winter.

Welcoming Yamamoto was Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, who left a heartfelt note to the Japanese pitcher. The hurler then took to Instagram to share the message sent by Rojas ahead of the commencement of spring training.

"Welcome to the family. I'm super excited to be your teammate and play behind you!! I got your back!! Rojas wrote in his welcome message.

In response, Yamamoto thanked his teammate through his Instagram story, where he tagged Rojas.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto welcomed by Miguel Rojas

On January 11, 2023, Rojas was traded back to the Dodgers for Jacob Amaya. On February 4, the Dodgers announced a contract deal with Rojas that would pay him $5 million for 2024, with a $5 million club option for 2025.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract details and career accolades

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's salary is $5 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025, and $12 million in 2026, according to the contract agreed upon on December 27. He receives $26 million in 2027, 2028, and 2029, $29 million in each of the next two seasons, and $28 million from 2032 to 2035.

Before arriving in the MLB this offseason, Yamamoto played seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Orix Buffaloes. He matched former Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki's feat of winning three consecutive Pacific League MVP honors.

Moreover, Yamamoto has won three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards (2021–2023), which are the NPB's equivalent of Cy Young.

On the international stage, representing Japan, Yamamoto helped his country win a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

His career ERA stands at 1.82, along with 922 strikeouts. He may not have pitched in the majors but he seems to be an artist on the mound.

