When MLB The Show 23 hit shelves on March 28, it did not take long for fans to start touting the game as one of the best games of the year. The features and updated modes that fans can now avail themselves of is second to none.

Apart from keeping all of the video game's previous features, developer SanDiego Studios wanted to take things a step further in the seventeenth edition of the popular game.

Fans are now able to expand their capabiliites in Stadium Creator Mode, as well as compete as Jackie Robinson and the Negro League teams of yore. However, Diamond Dynasty mode may have been the most attractive to most.

By completing in-game challeneges, players can earn XP points in Diamond Dynasty. This allows fans to unlock more and more features with their XP points, which is directly linked to the number of in-game challenges allowed.

Recently, popular New York Yankees-based baseball page Jomboy Media posted one account of a fan who may have gotten a little bit too into MLB The Show 23.

"Read this" - Jomboy Media

According to the fan, he made the ultimate sacrifice of quitting his job on account of the popular video game, alleging that he put in 27 straight hours in front of his television. He also made a strange reference to spending the night in the County Jail after finding his wife with three men, which may or may not be true.

Jomboy Media did not even go to the measure of omitting the crazed fan's name. Instead, the page doubled down by realeasing the rest of what the rabid MLB The Show 23 player had to say. Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is the cover athlete of the game.

In a way, the fan's endorsement of MLB The Show 23 is one of the best marketing mixes that the game could have asked for. As for the fan's family and career, we wish him all the very best.

Fan gives us proof that MLB The Show 23 is the best game out there

Citing Franchise Mode, Road to the Show, and Diamond Dynasty are all great ways to promote the game. While the post might have (obviously) been made facetiously, one could argue that it shows the crazy lengths that fans will go to for the game.

