"I got to play golf with Derek Jeter, which was awesome, Darren Clarke, who is like my new favorite, and Charles Barkley" - Derek Jeter finds a new fan in professional golfer Paige Spiranac, hits the golf course with NBA legend Charles Barkley

MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter hosted his annual celebrity invitational golf tournament from April 28 to May 1, 2022. The longtime New York Yankees legend raised over $1 million for his Turn 2 Foundation, and the event took place in Nassau, Bahamas, at the Baha Mar resort. This was the eighth year the tournament took place, starting back in 2013 and skipping 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeter, like many former professional athletes, took up golf as a serious hobby after his retirement. He golfs with other former Major League Baseball players and often his former teammates.

The tournament featured many current and former professional athletes, such as NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and professional golfers Darren Clarke and Paige Spiranac, all of whom Derek Jeter befreinded during the tournament. Spiranac talked about her interactions with Jeter, Barkley, and Clarke on her spotify podcast, "Playing a Round with Paige Renee."

Former NBA player Charles Barkley taking a swing

Derek Jeter and other pros on the golf course

In her podcast, Paige Spiranac explained the format of the tournament. She said that on the last day of the tournament, the golfers were placed in pairs, and she was paired with Jeter. She said even though she could not hit a shot that day, "Jeter is one of the nicest guys she's ever met," and she was glad to play a round of golf with him. She then talked about the first two days where she golfed with Charles Barkley and Darren Clarke. She discussed how Darren Clarke was "one of the coolest pros to play with" and then joked about Charles Barkley's swing but not after saying that he has improved as a golfer.

Paige Spiranac discusses how many professional athletes can come off as overly confident and sometimes cocky, and that Jeter, along with Clarke and Barkley, are all the complete opposite of that. She explains how they all made her feel very comfortable playing even though she had a couple of raging moments where she even threw her golf club!

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Today I threw my driver 40 yards in the air. Hit a cart path and bounced into the shit. Not one scratch on the club head. That TM Stealth driver is indestructible. Pretty impressive. Today I threw my driver 40 yards in the air. Hit a cart path and bounced into the shit. Not one scratch on the club head. That TM Stealth driver is indestructible. Pretty impressive.

Derek Jeter's annual celebrity invitational showcases professional athletes across all sports, bonding and having a great time. The money raised from the event goes to the Turn 2 Foundation, which helps promote healthy lifestyles for kids and steer young children away from substance abuse.

This years even raised $1 million for the Turn 2 Foundation.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt