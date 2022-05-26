“I gotta bribe my girls to come to a baseball game these days which breaks my heart, my first love is baseball” - Alex Rodriguez highlights the clear distinction between MLB and NBA, claims Adam Silver's leadership has made the league global

Alex Rodriguez was one of the most polarizing figures in baseball during his playing days. However, it is hard not to admire what he has accomplished for himself as a business mogul and multimedia personality.

He has built a business empire for himself through the money he earned during his playing days. He was wise to invest his earnings and to surround himself with like-minded people — people who are eager to turn their earnings into something bigger and use it for the better.

In an early April episode of "The Pivot Podcast," Alex Rodriguez welcomed hosts and former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark to his Florida business headquarters to discuss his life from his PED suspension to the person he has become today.

The former World Series champion also discussed family life, how he grew up with his mother and siblings, and how his family motivates him to keep going.

Alex Rodriguez analyzed the differences between the MLB and the NBA

In the podcast episode, A-Rod also highlighted the differences between the MLB and NBA in the modern day context and their governing bodies from a business model perspective. Rodriguez explained the rationale behind his part-acquisition of the Minnesota Timberwolves' NBA franchise.

He found the irony and humor that his business mentor, NBA legend Magic Johnson, partly owns a baseball club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he, who is a baseball player, partly-owns an NBA franchise. Rodriguez implied that the game of basketball has been more exciting and has better opportunities in the future than the sport that he loved first.

“I gotta bribe my girls to come to a baseball game these days which breaks my heart, my first love is baseball,” said Alex.

He also lauded NBA executives Adam Silver and Mark Tatum for the superb job they've done in handling the league. Rodriguez gave the Donald Sterling incident as a good example of how swift the NBA is in handling controversial situations.

Rodriguez expressed his admiration for how the NBA is growing the league and then distributing the earnings equally to the teams involved. He stated that this is effective in minimizing labor issues.

The 14-time All-Star stated that the reasoning behind his investment in basketball is because it is an ever-expanding sport and, outlook-wise, will generate more revenue in the long run for his business and other ventures.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt