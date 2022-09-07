"I hate that cheater but he was safe" "Clearly shows the catcher tagging Altuve" - MLB Twitter left divided after Jose Altuve gets called out in a controversial decision by umpires during Astros v Rangers 

Lady luck wasn't kind towards Jose Altuve on Monday. The Houston Astros registered a slender 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers during their series-opener at Minute Maid Park. The game, however, was fraught with controversy.
Martín Maldonado’s second-inning RBI single turned out to be just enough for Dusty Baker’s team. They had a golden chance to add to their lead during the eighth inning.
The Astros had runners on first and third with zero outs. Yordan Alvarez hit a pop fly in foul territory that Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe caught. Jose Altuve, who was on third, dashed towards home.
Lowe got the ball to catcher Jonah Heim, who applied the tag before a sliding Altuve touched the plate. The Astros challenged the decision, but it was upheld.
"José Altuve was called out after trying to tag on a shallow pop up and the Astros lost the challenge" - Jomboy Media
Was it the right call? Replays suggested that Jose Altuve had made it in time. Fans have been debating the decision ever since.
The Rangers broadcast, however, picked up on a different angle which paints a different picture. This particular replay suggests that Jose Altuve was tagged out legitimately and some fans have been backing that perspective.
"The Rangers broadcasters were confident he was out after seeing this angle" - Jomboy Media
Some acknowledged that Altuve was, in fact, safe, but they didn’t show him much sympathy.
Jose Altuve’s name still remains wrapped with the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal. They were accused of having an intricate sign stealing system, which used illegal cameras and trash cans.
In the end, the Astros got the job done with another win. Had the result not gone their way, then maybe this incident would have turned into a bigger deal.
Since it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, the Astros have no reason to focus on this anymore. Bigger challenges await them, with the postseason set to get underway in four weeks.
Houston Astros dealt with poor field conditions prior to Jose Altuve controversy
Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny stopped by to perform at Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park on Sept. 1st, and 2nd. The concert was a resounding success, thanks to a sold-out crowd on both nights.
Everything seemed to be okay, until it wasn’t. When the Astros hosted the Rangers on Monday, the lush-green field was found in an extremely sad state.
There were patches all over, markings of the stage area were still visible.
There’s a way of doing things. Concerts aren’t the problem, but lack of proper planning certainly is. Not ensuring that the post-concert field conditions get corrected before a game is unacceptable by MLB standards.