Former All-Star Matt Kemp set for Dodgers return in advisory role and some fans aren't thrilled

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly reintroducing former All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp, but this time in an advisory role, a move that has pleased Dodgers fans. The news has caused a lot of excitement on social media, with fans expressing their joy at the return of the Dodgers’ icon.

Expand Tweet

Kemp, who played portions of ten seasons with the Dodgers, made an indelible impression on the franchise and its supporters. His statistics, like a .292 batting average, 203 home runs, and many awards like Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers, cemented his place in Dodgers history. Kemp’s best year was 2011, when he almost won the NL MVP award but lost to Ryan Braun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kemp is also known for dating singer Rihanna back in the late 2000s. Their relationship was one of the most popular in the world of sports and was usually covered by worldwide media. However, the couple broke up back in 2010 for undisclosed reasons.

"I hope it’s not dating advice." Joked one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 39-year-old outfielder’s return will be in a limited capacity as a consultant, but the details of his job have not been made public. Kemp has been in the league for a long time, so the Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to benefit from his knowledge and contributions.

Matt Kemp will join other Dodgers veterans recently hired by the team.

Kemp joins Nelson Cruz and Chris Archer as former MLB players who have recently been employed by the Dodgers. Cruz will mostly be helping out in Latin America, while Archer has a more flexible job in the front office and is looking at different parts of player development, scouting, analytics, and team building.

"Arguably the biggest signing for the Dodgers." - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers are looking to capitalize on the experience and knowledge of retired players like Kemp, Cruz and Archer. This move not only gives the team’s staff more depth, but it also gives them an opportunity for player development.

While Dodgers supporters await the finalized terms of Kemp’s role, the team appears ready to gain experience and knowledge from its returning baseball veterans. The Dodgers are still committed to a dedicated approach that combines skill with experienced ideas in order to stay a contender in Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.