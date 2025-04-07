"I hope they’ll be honest like their father" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed the traits she hoped their kids would inherit

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter is excelling in his role as a husband and a father following the five-time World Series winner's retirement from baseball in 2014.
After calling time on his career, Derek Jeter got engaged to his long-time girlfriend and Sports Illustrated model Hannah, in 2015. The duo tied the knot a year later in July.
The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Bella Raine, in August 2017. Derek and Hannah had announced the pregnancy in an exclusive with The Players' Tribune in February 2017. In the essay, Hannah shared the traits she wanted their kids to have.
She highlighted one special trait she wanted her children to inherit from their celebrated Hall of Famer father, writing:
"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We’ll want them to learn to help others, to care for others, and to give back to the world.
"We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart and they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope they know what they want and won’t settle for less."
Derek Jeter and Hannah have been married for nearly a decade and they share four children. Their three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Rose, and their youngest, their son, Kaius, born in May 2023.
Derek Jeter congratules Alex Ovechkin for breaking NHL great Wayne Gretzky's record
While Derek Jeter's obsession with baseball is well documented, the former Yankees captain also follows other sports. On Sunday, Jeter shared a heartfelt message for the Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after breaking NHL icon Wayne Gretzky's goal record.
"You have not only broken a record, but you have cemented your place in history," Jeter said in a video shared by the NHL on X.
Apart from Jeter, NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James, along with NFL great Tom Brady, Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Michael Phelps, congratulated Ovechkin. Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was also among the 30 athletes and celebrities to send their wishes for the NHL great.