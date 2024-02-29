"I just believe in Scott Boras" - Yankees slugger Juan Soto responds to rampant speculations on contract situation

Earlier this offseason, the New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Soto's arrival has had many Yankees faithful buzzing, with big expectations from the 'generational star.' However, still only on a short-term basis, Soto wants to learn more about the organization before deciding his next step.

The Yankees are expected to retain Soto's services and extend him a long-term contract. However, when asked about it by The Athletic, Soto said he trusts his agent Scott Boras to handle such things while he continues to enjoy baseball.

"I just believe in Scott. He’s been with me since I was a little kid and been helping me out with everything. He’s been helping me go through these kinds of things without any worry. Scotty has everything on his hands. I trust him to death. I just come here and play baseball," Soto said.

The Yankees have a big year ahead as they hope to add World Series No. 28 to their cabinet. Juan Soto's performance and contract storyline will continue to grab headlines as we get into the 162-game regular-season schedule.

Juan Soto doesn't care about money, says he only wants to play baseball

In a Q&A session with The Athletic, Juan Soto said he never aimed to be the player with the biggest contract in the league, and that he would rather manifest his energy by playing baseball and doing better.

"As a kid, you never think about money. You always think about playing baseball. It was always my mindset. I never had a problem with money. I was thinking about playing baseball and being prepared to do my best in baseball. You’re never worried about anything," Soto said.

"When you’re a kid, you don’t give a f— about hitting third or second. All I ever wanted to do was play baseball, make the big leagues, make my family proud and my country proud. Those were the only things I was thinking about. I never thought about being the highest-paid player in the game," he added.

Per the interaction, Juan Soto only wanted to play baseball and make his country and family proud.

