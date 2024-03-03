"I just blacked out" - Willy Adames admits he was dazed after meeting Yankees icon Derek Jeter

In a recent interview with MLB, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames singled out meeting the legendary Derek Jeter as the most memorable moment of his professional career. The 28-year-old Dominican has always maintained that Jeter was his biggest influence while he was growing up playing baseball. Adames finally got the chance to meet his childhood hero in September last year and recalls it being the best moment of his life.

Willy Adames signed with the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent in 2012 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014, after two years in the minors. He went on to make his major league debut with the Rays in 2018 and has since established himself as a capable shortstop and slugger. He was traded to the Brewers in 2021 and has remained a crucial part of their team.

As with many kids growing up during that time, Derek Jeter was a hero to an entire generation of baseball fans and Adames was no different. Going on to play as a shortstop in his professional career, he has mentioned multiple times the huge impact that the Yankees icon had on him. He was finally able to meet Jeter during last September's fixture with the Yankees and the delight on his face was clear. When asked about it in a recent interview clip shared by the official MLB X handle, he said:

"Nothing is going to compare with meeting Derek Jeter... If I tell you I remember everything he said, I'm lying. I just blacked out."

Will the Giants make a move for Willy Adames before deadline day?

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is in the last year on his contract before becoming a free agent, and his $12.25 million salary makes him an attractive option for teams looking for a shortstop. The San Francisco Giants have reportedly viewed Adames as a candidate for the position over the course of the offseason despite not making a move yet.

However, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has predicted that the Giants will make a move for Adames before deadline day. While the are currently poised to start the MLB season with Marco Luciano at shortstop, they might look to add a more established name in the position, especially if Luciano fails to deliver.

