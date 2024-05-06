"I just like big moments" - Juan Soto reflects on critical contribution as Yankees sweep Tigers after rain-affected win

The New York Yankees have found themselves a new hero in Juan Soto and the superstar slugger was once again in the thick of things during Sunday's rain-affected series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

The Bronx Bombers were searching for their third consecutive win but the Tigers' Javier Baez brought his team back on level terms in the top of the seventh inning. With the game tied 2-2, Juan Soto entered the arena and did what he has been doing so far.

With the bases loaded, Soto came up with a critical hit against Andrew Chafin for a bases-clearing double, sending his team into a 5-2 lead. The three-time All-Star's go-ahead hit was crucial in the rain-affected game, which was called off after the eighth inning, giving his club their 23rd win of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think I just like big moments,” Soto said on his crucial hits this season. "I like to be up there and it gives me a little bit of adrenaline and I want to get the job done so bad.”

This isn't the first time Soto came up clutch for the Yankees, as the Dominican slugger is 11-for-25 with 22 RBIs when runners are in scoring position. Yankees fans wouldn't have forgotten his heroics in the season opener against the Houston Astros on March 28.

Juan Soto brings Yankees within touching distance of Orioles

Juan Soto's recent output means that the former San Diego Padres slugger now has 28 RBIs this season, the most on the team and the second most in the AL behind Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez. Skipper Aaron Boone was all praise for the star slugger's ability to rise to the occasion for his new team.

“[I want him up] in any situation. He is as good as it gets, but I think there’s no question he loves being in that moment,” Boone said.

Yankees' sweep against the Tigers means that the Bronx Bombers are now tied for most wins in the American League, tied with division rivals Baltimore Orioles' 23 wins.

Boone's team will host the struggling Houston Astros for a three-game series starting on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback