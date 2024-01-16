"I just need him to commit himself to being healthy" - Angels manager Ron Washington outlines his expectations from Anthony Rendon

It's been a while since fans have witnessed Anthony Rendon in action. The third baseman played in just 43 games last year due to his tibia fracture. With spring training just around the corner, the Los Angeles Angels manager, Ron Washington, is keen on Rendon's health for the upcoming season.

The MLB off-season has been challenging for the Angels, especially after tough decisions and player departures. With some key players gone, the Angels must turn to their bats and bring back stars like Rendon.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with Foul Territory, the Angels manager said he would travel to Houston to meet Rendon and discuss his commitment and contribution to the team.

"I'm going to see what he has to say why things went the way they went," Washington said.

Washington had several conversations with Rendon on his health, but he feels it's time to take things seriously. The past few years with the Angels have not been great for the baseman. As his manager, he is eager to find out why and how to improve things.

"I'm just going to let him talk. I know what I want, but I'm not going there to badger him on what I want. I'm going there to badger him on what he thinks we need to do to make this better around this clubhouse." "

"I just need him to commit himself to being healthy. If he's healthy, Rendon is a winner and good things will happen," Washington added.

Ron Washington has a clear vision for Anthony Rendon and the team

According to Washington, if Rendon is healthy, he is a winner. He expects him to commit to his strength and condition program and stay healthy throughout the season.

The 71-year-old said he has a new vision for the Los Angeles Angels. The whole organization has a new vision; he knows what each player brings to the field. He added that he wanted the entire team to focus and be who they are.

“Everybody on their team gonna pull their weight and if they can't pull their weight, they're not going to be on that team. It's just that simple." ... "We're gonna come together as one, and we will be powerful," he added on the Foul Territory podcast.

Expand Tweet

Washington is well-noted for contributing to the Rangers and Braves. He is excited for the upcoming season and his new career with the Angels. He knows what needs to be implemented with the coaching staff, and they will come together with a fresh start.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.