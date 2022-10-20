Justin Verlander shared in the presser before their ALCS clash against the New York Yankees that his motivation to keep pitching was to see things through and to keep playing "until they rip the jersey off him."

“I just wanna play until they rip the jersey off me” - Justin Verlander via @ Talkin' Baseball

The 39-year-old AL Cy Young candidate might just be telling the truth as his start in Game 1 saw him establish and break a few records. Verlander clamped down on the Yankees offense and limited them to one run on three base hits with one walk across six innings.

The Astros ace recorded 11 strikeouts in the game that put him on top of the all-time postseason strikeout list with 219 surpassing Clayton Kershaw. Verlander also became the second-oldest pitcher to record 10 or more strikeouts in the postseason, just behind Nolan Ryan.

The nine-time All-Star also made his 32nd postseason appearance, which is the most by any pitcher since the turn of the millennia, and last but certainly not least, Verlander recorded his eighth 10+ strikeout game in the postseason, two more than any pitcher in history.

Justin Verlander's sensational postseason career

With all the accolades that Justin Verlander has ammassed in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, nothing comes close to his postseason record compared to any other active player.

In 32 postseason starts, Verlander has a 15-11 record with a 3.55 ERA against the best of the best MLB teams. The bane of his existence, however, is his record in the World Series. He is 0-6 in seven starts with a 5.68 ERA.

If ever the Astros reach the World Series again this year, it remains to be seen if one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time can finally convert a good outing or will the biggest stage of them all melt his star power once more.

