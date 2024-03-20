"I just want the best for them" - Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt hopes for positive outcome in Oakland Athletics location saga

A number of fans, experts, and players across the league are hoping for a positive resolution for the Oakland Athletics franchise, including Chris Bassitt. The Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher, who spent six seasons with the A's has recently expressed his sadness and disappointment regarding the team's uncertain future.

In a recent episode of Baseball Today with Chris Rose, the former All-Star explained that he remains close with a number of players and employees inside the Athletics' organization.

Bassitt said the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Oakland Athletics was something that also took place during his tenure with the team (2015-2021).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Chris Bassitt is sad to see what’s become of the A’s" - @ChrisRoseSports

"I just want the best for them," Bassitt explained to Chris Rose, stating that he hopes that the fans and members of the franchise can move out of their seemingly neverending state of "limbo."

The Oakland Athletics have been in the headlines over the past year regarding a proposed relocation to Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred appear deadset on bringing a franchise to the city of Las Vegas, there have been a number of obstacles they have had to overcome.

Expand Tweet

"Get ready for awe! The Oakland @Athletics's upcoming Las Vegas ballpark will dazzle with the WORLD's LARGEST cable-net glass wall! Slated to open in 2028, this architectural wonder promises an unmatched experience for baseball fans!" - @Hirisewindows

That being said, the team is reportedly eyeing to have their new stadium built and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas by 2028. Chris Bassitt was unclear if the relocation would help ease his mind regarding the situation. However, any resolution might be better than constant questioning.

Chris Bassitt was a piece of the Oakland Athletics' money-slashing roster overhaul

Even though Bassitt spent the majority of his career with the Oakland Athletics, he was one of several stars who were shipped out of the city in order to cut salary and rebuild the farm system. The veteran pitcher was traded to the New York Mets prior to the 2022 season in exchange for J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

Some other superstars moved by the Oakland Athletics before 2022 included Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, and Sean Manaea. It remains to be seen how far that era of the Oakland Athletics could have gone had the team not blown up the roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.