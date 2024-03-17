“I just want to be good and win” - Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler eyeing strong performances over big contracts ahead of free agency

Walker Buehler is all set for the upcoming season aiming for a dominant performance on the mound. He has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for all his major league career but will be a free agent at the end of the current season.

Buehler has experienced multiple injuries over the years and recently discussed how this has changed his perception.

“I feel very fortunate that this is my seventh season. Not because that means I get to free agency but because it’s another year that I get to wear a uniform and play,” Walker Buehler said (via Bill Plunkett of The Sun).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“Maybe the injury changes the perspective on that a little bit, especially with last year being the first time I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do this’ and it didn’t work.”

His focus now is on becoming the ace he once was before the injuries. Buehler said:

“But now - look, I just want to be good and win. I’ve made money. My family is pretty comfortable. I think at some point those numbers are more ego than anything.”

Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. He is expected to make his return to the team in May.

“My phone is always on" - Walker Buehler open to discussing contract extension with the Dodgers after the 2024 season

Walker Buehler can re-sign with the Dodgers if given the opportunity by the club. His injuries are most probably the reason for the franchise to not sign him for a longer period.

“My phone is always on. But also I understand that I haven’t played in 22 months or whatever. I think in their situation, I wouldn’t go and hand me a bunch of money until they know that I’m good. They don’t have to. I understand that,” Buehler said. (via the OC Register).

If Buehler succeeds in achieving the level of performance he had before being struck with injuries, the Dodgers will most likely consider retaining him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.