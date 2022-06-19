"I just want to keep working hard and helping my team win" - New York Mets Pete Alonso after learning he is the second-fastest player to 125 career home runs in league history

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is in prime form this season. The former All-Star leads the National League with 19 homers and the MLB in RBI with 63. All of this while batting .279/.360/.547.

Alonso has been instrumental in the Mets' rise to the top of the National League. Currently, the Queens-based squad sports a 44-23 record, the best in the NL.

In Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, the 27-year-old capped a seven-run inning by the Mets with a grandslam. New York demolished the Miami, 10-4.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



SEVEN runs in the inning for the Mets



(via



PETE ALONSO GRAND SALAMI 🥪SEVEN runs in the inning for the Mets(via @Mets PETE ALONSO GRAND SALAMI 🥪SEVEN runs in the inning for the Mets‼️(via @Mets)https://t.co/oqCy11YsqE

"PETE ALONSO GRAND SALAMI 🥪 SEVEN runs in the inning for the Mets‼️ (via @Mets)" - @ Pete Alonso

It was Alonso's second home run of the year and a historic one at that. He became the second fastest-player to achieve 125 home runs in his career. "Polar Bear" did the feat in just 435 games.

The fastest to ever complete the feat was Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 405 games. Aaron Judge, on the other hand, sits in third place doing it in 447 games.

SNY @SNYtv Pete Alonso on being the second-fastest person to 125 career home runs in MLB history:



"I just want to keep working hard and helping my team win." Pete Alonso on being the second-fastest person to 125 career home runs in MLB history:"I just want to keep working hard and helping my team win." https://t.co/6uAtJRL3DU

"Pete Alonso on being the second-fastest person to 125 career home runs in MLB history: 'I just want to keep working hard and helping my team win.'" - @ SNY

In an interview after the game, Alonso stated that he didn't even realize he had achieved such an accomplishment. He remained steadfast in his duty to help the team and seemed more focused on helping them get back to the playoffs this year.

Pete Alonso is having an MVP-worthy season

If not for the brilliant campaign that St. Louis Cardinal and fellow first baseman Paul Goldscmidt is currently having, Alonso would surely be a frontrunner in the National League MVP races.

He currently sits fifth among all National League batters in terms of OPS and leads them in home runs. Alonso has also led all of the majors in RBI so far.

Starting 9 @Starting9



.284/.365/.586

19 HRs

63 RBI

155 wRC+



Polar Bear on a Mission



@GottaBelievePod Pete Alonso this season.284/.365/.58619 HRs63 RBI155 wRC+Polar Bear on a Mission Pete Alonso this season.284/.365/.586 19 HRs63 RBI155 wRC+Polar Bear on a Mission @GottaBelievePod https://t.co/eSTpoR49ss

"Pete Alonso this season .284/.365/.586, 19 HRs, 63 RBI, 155 wRC+, Polar Bear on a Mission, @GottaBelievePod" - @ Starting 9

What's been even more impressive about him is the level of strikeouts he has taken. He has reduced his punchout percentage to under 20% so far. He has been consistent at the plate and will be instrumental in the New York Mets' push toward a possible October-postseason appearance this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far