"I just want our three little girls to know that... they could be the next President of the United States of America” - Alex Rodriguez made a powerful statement after endorsing then-senator Joe Biden in 2020

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020. During a virtual chat session with then-senator Biden, A-Rod made motivational comments and put his support behind Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking about his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, and Lopez’s daughter, Emme, A-Rod made an impactful statement:

“I just want our three little girls to know that one day, they could be CEO, they could go for no. 1 and they could be the next president of the United States of America."

Biden agreed and supported Rodriguez by saying:

"They could be president. It's about letting people know that there is nothing beyond our capacity. ... I really, really believe it."

A-Rod shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and J.Lo has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, also spoke in support of the Latino community.

Joe Biden is the 46th and current president of the United States. He also served as the vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama, while Rodriguez is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and played for 22 seasons in MLB.

Joe Biden has immense love for baseball

Joe Biden has a close connection to baseball as he reportedly played the game as a shortstop and a center fielder in his youth.

Then-U.S. Vice President Biden joked in 2009, during his induction into the Little League Museum Hall of Excellence:

"If you had told me when I was an eight-year-old, playing in my first Little League, that I had a choice of pitching in the World Series and win it or be Vice President, I would have pitched."

A-Rod dated pop star Jennifer Lopez for a few years.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s romance

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez shared a beautiful relationship and dated for a couple of years. Rodriguez proposed to J.Lo in the Bahamas and posted dreamy pictures on social media.

"Locking it down. 💙 #futuremrsrodriguez" - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Lopez shared a great bond and were often seen spending time with each other along with their kids.

"This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us." - Alex Rodriguez

The couple’s wedding got postponed due to the pandemic and they split up in 2021.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

J.Lo married actor Ben Affleck in July this year while Rodriguez is reportedly dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

