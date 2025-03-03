"I kick whoever’s a** I’m playing" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton spilled beans on her hidden Mario Kart talent

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is known for gracing the covers of magazines, starring in high-profile endorsements, equestrian skills and making her way to Hollywood movies.

However, little does anyone know about her prowess in the digital racetrack. Upton is an elite Mario Kart player.

During an interview with GQ in January 2013, Upton revealed her hidden talent, making it clear that she takes no prisoners when it comes to the classic racing game.

"I’m an amazing Mario Kart player. Seriously, I’ll beat anyone," she said of her skills in the game. "I played a lot when I was a kid, and I always remember how, so now I just come back and kick whoever’s a** I’m playing and boom! Done."

If Verlander brings his A-game on the mound, Upton brings her's to Mario Kart. So, the next time you pick up a controller, just remember — somewhere out there, Kate Upton is ready to hit you with a perfectly timed Blue Shell.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton surprises many with a skill she's not good at

Despite coming from the spectrum of fashion and entertainment, Kate Upton is not the elite dancer one would think. She said so during the same interview with GQ.

"I probably can’t! I’m not a professional dancer and I’m not making any money from it, I’m just having fun," Upton said.

This is coming from someone who went viral in one night after performing the iconic "Dougie" in 2011 at the LA Clippers game. The Sports Illustrated model, who was then an up-and-coming model, was caught on camera dancing to the song Teach Me How to Dougie by Cali Swag District.

Talking about the same, Upton added:

"The thing is, I don’t plan these dances. I just learn them, and then I always have fun on set and someone catches me and leaks it onto the Internet."

The "Dougie" video propelled Upton's modeling career to another level. Shortly after, she landed the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. The 2024 edition of the magazine also has her returning to the cover, marking the fourth time it has happened.

