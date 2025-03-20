"I kinda just mooched of the Dodgers" - Clayton Kershaw reflects on his most memorable Japan trip moments with family and teammates

The LA Dodgers made good on their two-game Tokyo Series, sweeping the Chicago Cubs to start their title defense on a high. However, they were without the services of Clayton Kershaw who is still on the injured list but made the trip to Tokyo with his family.

Ad

The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 4-1 in Game 1 and followed it up with another 6-3 win in Game 2. Kershaw enjoyed the victories from the bench but his trip to Japan was more than just that.

During an interview with Darren Hayes, Kershaw expressed gratitude for being part of the Tokyo Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've loved every second of it," Kershaw said. "You know, I kind of just mooched off the Dodgers to get a trip out of this because I'm not playing or anything, you know, so I wanted to experience this. I wanted to come with Shohei and see what it was all about. It's been an incredible experience."

Ad

Trending

Kershaw also admitted being in awe of the Dodgers fan base in Tokyo, Japan.

"In Tokyo, I think just being around the people and meeting everybody and seeing how passionate everybody is about the Dodgers and about baseball, it's been really cool," Kershaw added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clayton Kershaw spoke about family time and sightseeing in Japan

Clayton Kershaw was accompanied by his wife Ellen and their four children. The other day, the family cherished the opportunity to explore Japan.

"Obviously, the baseball part of it has been so much fun, but having my whole family here, getting to tour around Tokyo — it's been, I mean, it's been a once-in-a-lifetime," Kershaw said.

Ad

When asked about his most memorable experience in Japan, Kershaw highlighted his visit to Kyoto.

"We got to go to Kyoto on the off day, and that was amazing. Just the whole vibe there, the bamboo forest, walking through the streets — we had a blast there," Kershaw added.

Clayton Kershaw spilled beans on attending special dinner night hosted by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki

When the Dodgers arrived in Tokyo, they were treated to a special dinner from teammates and Japanese stars including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Ad

Before all three helped the Dodgers to a 2-0 start in the regular season, they played good hosts as Clayton Kershaw recounted the dining experience.

"Shohei, Roki, and Yama all treated us to a Japanese dinner two nights ago, and there was a tuna that they came and cut right there," Kershaw said. "Oh, it was huge. Some of the best sushi I ever had. It was amazing."

It seems Kershaw & Co. had a great time in Tokyo. He'll soon return and get back to his recovery after signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback