"I know what that feeling is" - Umpire Vic Carapazza refutes Edwin Diaz's defense, claims it wasn't merely 'rosin and sweat'

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz was ejected during the team's 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Crew chief Vic Carapazza forced the pitcher for allegedly using a sticky substance that increases spin rate, which they noticed during the routine check.

Diaz was ejected even before he could throw his first pitch in the ninth inning when he entered the game. In the post-game interview, the pitcher denied all allegations of using illegal substances and claimed that he used nothing but rosin, sweat and some dirt to get a better grip on the ball.

However, umpire Carapazza has completely refuted Diaz's claims of being clean and mentioned that the pitcher's hands were extremely sticky and discoloured.

"It definitely wasn’t rosin and sweat. We've checked thousands of these. I know what that feeling is."

This isn't the first ejection due to application of foreign substances this year. A similar type of case was seen back in May when the Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco was ejected for allegedly using a sticky substance.

For Edwin Diaz, now it needs to be seen where this matter draws its end.

Edwin Diaz set to face 10-game ban following Sunday's ejection

After getting ejected from Sunday's game, Edwin Diaz is now set to face further consequences in the form of a 10-game ban.

According to MLB's rule, if any pitcher like Diaz is caught using any foreign substances, he will automatically face a suspension. The pitcher was already having a bumpy season so far since April, and this seems to have made things even worse for him. The 30-year-old played 23 games this season for the Mets, having an ERA of 4.70, a WHIP of 1.17 and 33 strikeouts under his belt.

Diaz would surely hope to clear his name from this mess as soon as possible and get back on the mound to help out his team.