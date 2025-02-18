"I don't know what's going on in Yankees" - Gleyber Torres makes feelings known on GM Brian Cashman's claim about unwillingness to play third base

Gleyber Torres felt hurt after New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone leveled accusations, questioning his versatility in the field.

Ad

After the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline from the Miami Marlins, the front office wanted Torres to move to third base and allow Chisholm to settle in at second.

“When I acquired Jazz (Chisholm),” Cashman said in an interview with YES Network. “I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber to third the rest of last year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(Manager Aaron Boone) wanted to do it the other way. He moved Jazz to third after we got him and Gleyber to second … Gleyber didn’t want to move to third, (he) was unwilling.”

However, if Torres' words are to be taken, that wasn't the case. The infielder, who was signed by the Detroit Tigers in the offseason on a one-year, $15 million deal, finally responded to the claims made by his former team.

Ad

“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Torres said. “I believed everything was good, but (now) I think no. So I don’t want to give any comments. … Whatever they have, they have. I’m just focusing on my goals this year, how to get better and help my team.”

Ad

Out of Yankees, Gleyber Torres grew back beard

The Yankees facial hair policy never allowed Gleyber Torres to build any sort of beard over the past six seasons. However, now that he's out of Bronz, the infielder arrived at the Tigers' spring training camp with a fresh beard. The reporters were, of course, going to ask him about that.

“My wife really liked it,” Torres said. “My family really liked it. First time I’ve done my beard, and I’m really happy to play with it.”

Ad

With a one-year prove-it deal on hand, the 28-year-old is committed to do well in the coming season.

“I always bet on myself,” Torres said. “In this process, I tried to find the right place to play one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like a family.”

Torres joins his former Yankees teammate Gio Urshela at Detroit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback