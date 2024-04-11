“I know a lot of guys have beef with him in the league” - Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh still not over Blue Jays manager John Schneider's comments

Cal Raleigh has always been a bright spot for the Seattle Mariners. In his recent outing, he powered the team to victory in their last game against the Toronto Blue Jays by smashing a home run.

The Mariners won 6-1, and in a post-game interview, the catcher made a bold comment against Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Raleigh lashed out at Schneider, stating that he isn't on good terms with several players.

“I know a lot of guys have beef with him in the league,” Raleigh said.

This is not the first time Raleigh has smashed home runs against the Blue Jays. He recalled Schneider's comment from last season after hitting back-to-back home runs against the Jays.

Schneider said it's not hard to pitch against Raleigh if the pitches are executed well.

“His comments aren’t surprising, and I don’t have much to say. If you don’t have anything nice, don’t say it at all, I guess, if you don’t want it to come back on you," Cal Raleigh said.

Cal Raleigh struggles at the plate despite success against the Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh has a decent career record against the Blue Jays. However, he's had a rough start for the Mariners this season, slashing just .194/.256/.617 with four RBIs, two home runs and six runs in 36 plate appearances.

Against the Blue Jays, Raleigh has a batting clip of .264, nine home runs and 16 RBIs in 15 MLB career games. Seven of his nine home runs were smashed at Rogers Center.

Schneider commented on Raleigh's performance against the Blue Jays, saying maybe he's part Canadian.

"Maybe he's part Canadian. He likes hitting here and he likes hitting against us," Schneider said.

Despite his struggles at the plate, Raleigh plays a crucial role for the Mariners. He's smashed a total of 61 home runs in his regular-season career and is also a former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove nominee at catcher.

