Sunday’s game was a 6-4 victory for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bomber avoided being swept by the Dodgers after losing the first two games of the series.

During the game, there were moments when the stadium was filled with chants by the Yankees fans including the 'We want Soto' chants. Juan Soto has been on the sidelines for three games due to his left forearm issues.

To cover for his absence the club placed Trent Grisham in center field with Aaron Judge moving to right field. However, fans weren't sure about Soto’s replacement as chants about him were heard when Grisham reached the plate in the sixth inning.

“Yes I heard them… I was just happy that I was able to stay present in the moment. Worry about myself,” Trent Grisham said about ‘We Want Soto’ chants.

Trent Grisham responded to the chants by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer, his third of the season. Yankees fans, impressed by the two-time Gold Glove award winner’s performance, started ‘We want Grisham’ chants when he returned to the plate in the eighth inning.

“I liked those too,” Grisham said about the chants.

Aaron Boone reacts to Trent Grisham chants by Yankees fans

Trent Grisham went 1 for 2 bringing in one run with three RBIs with two walks. In a post-game interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked about the fan chants saying:

“I heard it and It's part of the great environment that was out there this weekend," Boone said. "And this game tonight for sure and then I heard the we want Grisham the next time around… I certainly heard it. But It was a great environment to play in. Two Really good teams, really good ball games, really good series.”

The New York Yankees offense started their 2-0 lead in the third inning when Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer followed by Aaron Judge’s RBI double.

After Trent Grisham’s 394-foot homer, the score stood at 5-3. Aaron Judge’s 434-foot moonshot set the final score in the eighth inning.

The Bronx Bombers continue to lead the AL East with 46 wins and 21 losses. They are set to face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

