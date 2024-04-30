"I was like 'What the heck? No Ks?" - Kike Hernandez opens up on Dodgers' historic '0 strikeout' feat against Diamondbacks

It seems that the Los Angeles Dodgers can't help themselves from making history this season. After setting the free agent contract record when signing Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million contract this offseason, the club accomplished something that has rarely been seen on the field.

For the first time in 18 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers went through a complete game without being struck out at the plate. During Monday night's 8-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boys in Blue tied a team-record 44 plate appearances without a strikeout, something they have not accomplished since 2003.

"44 plate appearances with zero strikeouts is the most in a 9-inning game in Los Angeles #Dodgers history. Only other 44 PA, 0 K game since they moved to LA was an 11-inning game in 2003." - @snidog

The impressive accomplishment of Los Angeles' during their victory was not something that immediately caught the attention of the players themselves. One of those players was veteran utilityman Kike Hernandez, who thought that there was a probably with the scoreboard when he saw the empty strikeout column.

"I was like 'What the heck? No Ks?" Kike Hernandez said when he first saw the scoreboard in the 9th inning when he was speaking to rookie Andy Pages.

He even brought it to the attention of the team during their post-game huddle, saying:

"I think we didn't strike out."

This is something he had to later confirm with hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc.

"Kiké’s full quote courtesy of @ocregister" - @DodgersNation

Dave Roberts attributes the Los Angeles Dodgers' no-strikeout effort to renewed effort at the plate

The Los Angeles lineup features some of the biggest names in baseball, thanks to the likes of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

Nevertheless, the bottom half of the lineup has struggled to produce much of anything for the club, as players like James Outman and Chris Taylor have been on a cold streak to start the year.

Following the game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts explained how the team has taken a new approach at the plate.

“Half of your at-bats come with two strikes in the big leagues,” Roberts said according to the Orange County Register.

He continued by explaining how the lineup has placed more value on their at-bats, something that has benefitted the club.

