"I was a little lost" - Astros veteran José Abreu reflects on his demotion to spring training facility ahead of MLB return

Houston Astros first baseman José Abreu is reportedly set to return to MLB action next week. After a terrible start to 2024, which saw him go 7 for 71 from home plate with several defensive blunders, the veteran was optioned to the team's spring training facility to work on his swing.

Having worked on it for almost a month, he seems to have rediscovered his form, as the Astros are getting set to bring him back. Speaking on his recent struggles, Abreu said:

“When I was going through it, and your head isn't in a good spot – there was a point, I'm telling you from the bottom of my heart, I couldn't know how to hit, how to field, I was a little lost. But I'm humble enough to recognize that and trying to be the best José Abreu I can be.”

José Abreu signed with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2014 MLB season and went on to win the Rookie of the Year in his first season there. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers in the majors, winning several individual awards including the AL MVP in 2020.

Abreu signed a three-year, $58.5 contract with the Houston Astros ahead of 2023 and went on to have a mediocre first season with them. His start this year has been the worst of his career, which saw him demoted from the majors for the first time in his MLB career.

José Abreu goes 0-4 in Saturday's Triple-A start for Sugar Land

While José Abreu has shown several encouraging signs since getting demoted from the majors, it remains to be seen if he is ready to return to the Houston Astros lineup.

The first baseman was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, with a return to the roster imminent in the near future. However, his performance on Saturday may increase some of the doubts about his return.

The former AL MVP went 0-4 with two strikeouts during Saturday's Triple-A encounter against Round Rock Express. The Houston staff will have a tough call to make at first base when they take on the Seattle Mariners in the MLB next week.

