"I live for the drama" - Kate Upton names the city best suited for her eavesdropping thrills

Kate Upton, an American supermodel known for her beauty, has stolen the hearts of many new styles and looks. But she recently surprised her fans with a very different side of hers: the side that loves to eavesdrop.

The model shared a video on Instagram where she was seen eavesdropping on a conversation. Upton accompanied the video with a caption that read:

"I live for the drama."

In that video, the model is seen secretly listening to the conversation between the two individuals at a New York City cafe. This overheard conversation took an unprecedented turn when one of the two individuals suddenly said:

"You know she has some problem."

The model was fully focused on this conversation. It was at that moment when the other person made a blunt comment:

"Also, she is ugly."

This seemed to hurt the first man as he was heard a bit off about this. He was then also heard protesting against the comment his friend made.

"Wow, OK now, I don't think that was necessary."

Upton seems to feel that New York City is the perfect place for her eavesdropping adventures to flourish in the world. This also adds a relatable point to her glamorous public persona, as this reminds fans that even supermodels find entertainment in the everyday dramas that happen around us.

Will Kate Upton make a comeback to the big screen soon?

After a wait of almost six years, it seems Kate Upton is getting back to the big screen. The model is set to star in the upcoming movie "Sweet Dreams."

It's written and directed by Lije Sarki and is based on his own experience with sobriety. The model will be seen as residents at the sober living facility. In 2011, Upton made her acting debut with Brett Ratner's "Tower Heist." In that same year, she also won the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition's Rookie of the Year award.

In 2017, Upton married her long-time lover and partner, MLB star Justin Verlander. The couple had a daughter named Genevieve Upton Verlander in November 2018.

