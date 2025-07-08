“I’ll come back stronger next year” - Juan Soto makes feelings clear on shocking All-Star snub

Juan Soto is one of the most elite hitters in Major League Baseball. However, Soto has failed to make the All-Star game this season. While Soto's exclusion comes as a shock to many, the Dominican shared a positive outlook.
On Sunday, the New York Mets played the New York Yankees at Citi Field. After the Mets lost, Soto discussed his All-Star game snub. He said he'll come back stronger next year. Soto said:
“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It's just a part of baseball ... For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”
Soto had a rough time in Sunday's game against the Yankees, going hitless in his four at-bats.
Juan Soto reveals whether he did enough to make the All-Star team
While Juan Soto might have had a rough outing in his last game, his 2025 season has been decent. Until now, Soto has stepped to the plate 319 times and has managed to score 65 runs. The Dominican baseball player has an average of .263 with 21 home runs to his name.
However, when asked if he had done enough in the previous month to make the All-Star team, Soto said he doesn't think so. Soto said:
“It looks like I didn’t. I’ve just got to be better.”
In his next outing on the baseball field, Soto will face the Baltimore Orioles. Game 1 of the three-game series between the Mets and the Orioles will take place on Tuesday at Camden Yards.