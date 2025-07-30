"I'll be dad gummed" — Cole Tucker reacts to wife, Vanessa Hudgens, flaunting baby bump for second pregnancy

Cole Tucker, the third baseman for the Los Angeles Angels, is set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. On July 12, the Tucker couple announced the news via Instagram, having welcomed their first child in July 2024.Vanessa and Tucker are enjoying a relaxing vacation at the Nobu Residence in Los Cabos. On July 29, Vanessa shared a carousel, which featured five images of their vacation.In one of the images, she shared a snapshot of her vacation, showing off her baby bump in a chic brown beach dress. She completed her look with a sleek bun. The image shows a cozy lounge chair.“Couldn’t help myself with the audio lol,” Vanessa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCole Tucker reacted to the post.&quot;I'll be dad gummed,&quot; he commented.Cole Tucker commented on his wife's post, Vanessa.(via Instagram)Cole Tucker and Vanessa tried pickleballOn July 25, Vanessa shared a sneak peek of her vacation. She posted a carousel of herself and Cole Tucker on a pickleball court. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Well, finally tried pickleball. Turns out I love it. Lol,” she wrote.In the carousel, which featured three images, the first image had Nobu Hotel Los Cabos tagged. Vanessa was holding a paddle, dressed casually in a large shirt with sunglasses, while Tucker was seen in the background.In the second image, Vanessa tagged Cole Tucker. The Tucker couple wore casual sporty outfits and beamed under the sun, surrounded by palm trees and desert scenery in the background.Tucker's wife once spoke about her husband in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight,:&quot;I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.&quot;