"I look back at some of those interviews and cringe" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once got candid recalling his PED denial phase, admitting those dark times were a blessing in disguise

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez once spoke about his suspension following the revelation of his PED usage. In a 2017 ABC News interview, he said that the misfortune eventually garnered him good results.

“When I look back, there’s a lot of things I would have done differently. I look back at some of those interviews and cringe. I learned that it’s not just about hitting home runs and winning games that matters. It’s how you behave in the clubhouse, how you behave out in the world, what kind of father and role model you are.”

Rodriguez shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

A-Rod said he regretted taking the drugs and called his suspension the worst time of his life. He also discussed how he learned from his mistakes.

“I’d be able to look back at the darkest moments of my life which were those and think that it’s one of the biggest blessings in my life as I kind of move forward,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also disclosed that his family helped him through and that it made him a better man, father and role model.

A-Rod hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN and recently spoke about his debacles on the show.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses," Rodriguez said.

A-Rod made his MLB debut in 1994 and retired in 2016.

Alex Rodriguez’s 2013 Biogenesis scandal

The MLB was rocked by the Biogenesis scandal in 2013, which also involved Rodriguez. The facility, known as Biogenesis of America, focused on weight loss and hormone replacement therapy.

The clinic also provided baseball players with PEDs to enhance their performance on the field. The clinic was linked to numerous baseball players. A-Rod was one of these players. He would finally admit to using PEDS in 2014.

He was later suspended for the entire 2014 baseball season.

Rodriguez, who is recognized as one of MLB's best players, played for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners over the course of 22 seasons. He received numerous honors, including three American League MVP titles, ten Silver Slugger medals, and two Gold Glove awards. A-Rod was a 14-time All-Star as well.

He is the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and is a part-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

