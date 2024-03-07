“I am having a lot of fun" - Cubs manager Craig Counsell upbeat despite upcoming hurdles with new team

Chicago Cubs’ new manager Craig Counsell is settling in quite fine with his new managing team. The club hired him to a five-year contract worth $40 million in November 2023.

In an interview with the MLB Network, Counsell talked about his time so far with the Cubs entering the 2024 season.

“I am having a lot of fun for sure energizing, exciting, challenging," Craig Counsell said. "Yeah, It’s been fun, get to know a lot of new people and start to form some great relationships."

Counsell is coming off a successful career with his former team Milwaukee Brewers. He holds the record for most wins as the Brewers’ manager, having spent nine years with the franchise.

While being with the Brewers, Counsell made it to the playoffs in five out of the last six years. Since 2017, he had the third-best winning percentage in the National League.

The Cubs skipper has built quite a strong reputation for himself in his career, but he still has some concerns about the upcoming season with his new team.

When questioned about the challenges generally faced while transitioning as a new manager, Counsell said:

“That's probably the thing I am worried about the most for sure. Absolutely. I think you know those decisions in game when you haven't done through with these guys."

Craig Counsell will depend on the Cubs' pitching coach for the upcoming season

The Cubs field boss will seek assistance from the franchise’s pitching coach, Tommy Hottovy to overcome the typical transitioning manager challenges.

“Learning that part of our guys absolutely is something that I can't accomplish at spring training. And we are gonna need the season to do it,” Counsell said (via MLB.com). “That means I have to talk to Tommy Hottovy, the pitching coach about that and understand that I'm going to lean on him early in the season for those signals and those messages and need his support there.”

Counsell is the Chicago Cubs’ 56th manager in their club history while also being the highest paid manager in the game's history.

