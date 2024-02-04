“I love you more than anything” - Olivia Dunne surprises sister Julz with unforgettable birthday wish ft. never-seen-before photos

Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to celebrate her sister Julz's birthday. The two sisters are close and Livvy didn't let go of the opportunity to post some special snaps from their lives leading up to this moment.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular NCAA gymnasts because of her huge social media presence. Once she got into LSU in 2020, she sky-rocketed into instant fame through her training videos, which garnered her a big following that has exponentially grown over the years.

Throughout that spell, her biggest support system has been her elder sister, Julianna Dunne, who is a LSU alumnus herself. Julz has a sizable fan following on TikTok and Instagram. She uses them to promote her sister's stories.

Julz graduated from LSU last year and has been helping Olivia in furthering her brand. Both sisters are considered the best of friends as they are frequently seen together at sporting events or other festivals.

This was on clearly on display as Olivia posted a big collage of pictures of them. The snaps showcased the wholesome side of the celebrity star. A second story unveiled a personal picture of the two sisters from their childhood, sitting beside a lake.

"I love you more than anything in the world [emoji]," Dunne captioned the lakeside photo.

Olivia Dunne's story on Julz Dunne's birthday

Julz reshared her sister's Instagram story on her own profile with three white hearts.

Julz Dunne: One of the key figures for Olivia's brand

Julz Dunne is one of the key figures managing Livvy's huge social media empire. She is credited in bringing a number of NIL deals to her sister. Apart from managing Livvy, Julianna also manages other young college athletes who are trying to make it big through their social media spaces.

Apart from her social media brand, Julianna also reportedly helped Olivia with her interdisciplinary studies course.

