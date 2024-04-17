“I love hitting, it didn’t matter where I was” - Mike Trout reflects on childhood memories, passing down the passion to his son

Los Angeles Angels star slugger Mike Trout made an appearance on "MLB Network Radio" on Tuesday and spoke about his passion for the game as a kid, his father's influence and being a father himself. The three-time AL MVP welcomed the newest addition to his family earlier this month, his second son, and opened up about his personal life on the show.

Speaking on the radio channel, Trout looked back at how his passion for the game was instilled in him by his father at a young age and was thankful for his childhood:

“I just like competing. I love hitting, it didn’t matter where I was... Just always wanted to hit,” Trout said.

After being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2009 MLB draft, Mike Trout made his major league debut in 2011 and has since established himself as one of the best sluggers of his generation. While he was doing that on the field, he married his high school sweetheart Jessica Cox in 2017 and the couple had their first child, Beckham, in 2020. Earlier this month, the Trouts announced the arrival of their second son.

Trout further opened up about how his love for hitting started and how much of himself he now sees in his son. The Angels slugger was born to a father who was drafted into the MLB and spent four years in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins.

Hence, Trout was exposed to the game at an early age and quickly developed a love for hitting, anywhere he was. Now a father himself, he sees much of the same enthusiasm and passion in his son and appreciates the huge role his father played in his life.

Mike Trout and Angels come up short again in 7-6 defeat to Rays

While Mike Trout has had a decent start to the MLB season even by his high standards, the Los Angeles Angels have continued to struggle as a team. The slugger has posted a .290 average with seven home runs in the season already, but the Angels have struggled with an 8-9 record after their latest loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Angels started their four-game series against the Rays with a win, but have since taken a step back with an 8-7 loss in Game 2, tying the series. Trout only managed one hit in five at-bats and the Angels bullpen failed to contain the Tampa bats as they won in the bottom of the 13th innings.

