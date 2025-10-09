  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I love you so much my sweet boy" - Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick reacts to the Blue Jays phenom's heartfelt anniversary tribute

"I love you so much my sweet boy" - Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick reacts to the Blue Jays phenom's heartfelt anniversary tribute

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:39 GMT
Trey Yesavage
Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick reacts to the Blue Jays phenom's heartfelt anniversary tribute [Image Source: Instagram/trey.yesavage]

On Wednesday, Trey Yesavage was in a celebratory mood as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Yesavage had created franchise history in Game 2 by striking out 11 batters.

Ad

A day after the Blue Jays clinched a spot in the ALCS, Yesavage celebrated another milestone. It's the second anniversary of his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Frick.

On Thursday, Yesavage shared a three-snap on his Instagram, highlighting romantic moments with his girlfriend.

"Happy anniversary to the woman that completes me! You are my best friend. You know how to always put a smile on my face. You fill my life with love and I’m so thankful for you. You do so much behind the scenes for us that goes unnoticed but I see it. I love you more and more with every day that passes❤️," Yesavage captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It didn't take long for Taylor to react to her boyfriend's post. She responded with a short, sweet message in the comments section.

"I love you so much my sweet boy, a million anniversaries to go ❤️," Taylor wrote.
Taylor Frick&#039;s comment [Image Source: Instagram/trey.yesavage]
Taylor Frick's comment [Image Source: Instagram/trey.yesavage]

The cover image of the post was a mirror selfie taken by Taylor, with Trey Yesavage standing behind her and affectionately wrapping his arms around his seated girlfriend.

Ad

The second photo captured a sweet moment of the couple gazing into each other's eyes, both dressed in black formal attire, likely from a function. The final image showed the pair at Tropicana Field, possibly taken before or after his MLB debut.

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick sends sweet message

Like Trey Yesavage, his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, also used Instagram to celebrate their second anniversary. Taylor shared two adorable snaps of Yesavage on her Instagram story.

Ad

The first was a selfie, taken by Yesavage, in which both smiled at the camera. They were indoors and were in casual attire.

"2 years of loving you. Thank you for showing your heart today and every day. I love our love story," she captioned the post.
Taylor Frick&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/taylorfrickk]
Taylor Frick's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/taylorfrickk]

Up next was an image of Yesavage standing in a pumpkin patch. He wore a light-colored hoodie, orange shorts, a baseball cap, and white sneakers. The Blue Jays pitcher was holding the handle of a small wagon filled with pumpkins.

Ad
"Forever us," she captioned the post.
Taylor Frick&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/taylorfrickk]
Taylor Frick's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/taylorfrickk]

Taylor Frick was born on January 24, 2002, in Eldersburg, Maryland. She attended East Carolina University [ECU] with Trey Yesavage. Their relationship became public in late 2023.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications